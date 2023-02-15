‘Kia kaha Hawke’s Bay’ - Waiohiki faces a long recovery after two days of devastation

Hinewai Ormsby and her son Kipa have spent the past few days assisting Waiohiki residents. Photo / Paul Taylor

A number of people with critical medical conditions have been evacuated from the temporarily blocked-off settlement of Waiohiki, which has seen the full brunt of the flooding over the past few days.

Around 160 Waiohiki residents sought refuge at the Waiohiki Marae yesterday when flood waters rose, as it is perceived as one of the settlements high points.

Marae spokesperson Hinewai Ormsby said everyone who was critically ill was rescued from the marae, with 80 people leaving this morning with emergency personnel.

“The river started making its own path through Waiohiki,” Ormsby said. “Houses on both sides of Waiohiki Rd were very damaged.”

She said some whānau are now starting to move dirt away from houses. About 80 residents remain, who want help clear damage during the day and have a central hub to return to in the evening at the marae where they can have a hot feed and a wipe down.

“We have no power or generators and we’re cooking off just gas at the moment. We’ve had clean water bought in by the Army today, and some food supplies as well so we are making do.”

Ormsby said a lack of communication is something that is challenging the whole region.

“I’m limited with my communication back to the council, councillors and local mayors. I think this is going to be a huge recovery and it’s an unprecedented event for our region.”

Many residents have gone above and beyond to help keep the community safe, with one man utilising his loader truck to help out.

“We had an uncle with a big loader truck and he pretty much drove up and down Waiohiki Rd a few times and everyone jumped on the back with whatever they could.”

Severe flooding has plagued Waiohiki. Photo / Paul Taylor

The devastation around Waiohiki Rd was very visible, with floodwater still lingering and large tree trunks blocking the roads. The Napier Golf Club was still partially underwater, with abandoned and partially submerged cars littering the surrounding area.

In a strong plea to the region, Ormsby asked the community to stay strong.

