Khandallah homicide: Police investigation narrows in on key timeframe

All eyes are on Government MPs ahead of their arrival in Waitangi, Fenz works to control a large vegetation fire in Christchurch and the Drug Foundation sets up harm reduction drug checking ahead of Laneway Festival. Video / NZHerald / Getty / Newstalk ZB

Police investigating the death of a 79-year-old Wellington woman say they have gathered significant information from a scene examination and are now focusing on a key timeframe.

A homicide investigation was launched after Khandallah resident Helen Gregory was found dead in her home on Baroda St on January 24.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch said a scene examination has now been completed.

“This has provided police with significant information that can assist in reconstructing the events leading up to Helen’s death.”

Police were following strong lines of inquiry and were making good progress to determine the circumstances of her death, Leitch said.

The investigation is now focused on a key timeframe- between 6pm and 11pm on January 24.

Leitch said police were confident of nearing a successful resolution and the person or people responsible would be held accountable.

An iwi leader performed a moving karakia with Gregory’s family members on Saturday morning, marking the end of the police presence at the scene.

”We wish to thank the residents of the street, and wider Khandallah community for their patience and understanding throughout this time,” Leitch said.

“We also acknowledge the feelings of anxiety from this tragic event and the subsequent investigations.”

Neighbours of Gregory’s described her to RNZ as a keen gardener and a quiet woman who kept to herself.

The local community has been reassured there is no ongoing risk to public safety following the incident.

Leitch said people who knew Gregory and were close with her have provided significant information and police would like to speak with anyone who had further information.

“This includes residents in and around Baroda St who have not yet spoken with police and heard or saw anything unusual on Wednesday 24 January.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 referencing file number 240125/1641.

Georgina Campbell is a Wellington-based reporter who has a particular interest in local government, transport, and seismic issues. She joined the Herald in 2019 after working as a broadcast journalist.