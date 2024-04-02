A hero describes attempts to save victim of horrific sushi shop attack, Covid vaccine’s link to a healthy teen’s death and Auckland Airport's new-look facility opens to the public in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

Auckland’s under-fire transport network is due to receive a touch of much-needed military precision this weekend as “The Colonel” takes over a key route - and offers free food along the way.

KFC is teaming up with Auckland Transport this Friday for what the fast-food giant has dubbed the “The KFC Gravy Train”, offering fried chicken to rugby fans travelling to the Blues game at Eden Park.

The train will be wrapped in KFC branding and open to anyone with a Blues v Western Force game ticket.

"The Gravy Train" will make the short trip from Britomart to Kingsland. Photo / Katrina Weidner, Catchlights Photography

A press release for the service claims the stunt is a “show of support towards public transport” and states that Auckland Transport “hopes people attending big events will consider their transport options”.

Blues legend Carlos Spencer will act as guest conductor for the short journey from Britomart to Kingsland, ably assisted by his “wingers”, who will deliver deep-fried chicken to fans.

“It’s an experience you don’t want to miss,” Spencer said.

“KFC has been bringing Kiwis together through its iconic taste for over 50 years, but this is the next level; together, in a world first, we’re combining two of Kiwis’ favourite passions, rugby and fried chicken,” KFC’s Clark Wilson says.

KFC claims it is "combining two of Kiwis' favourite passions, rugby and fried chicken”. Photo / Connor Simpson

Blues CEO Andrew Hore said the franchise was keen to see more Kiwis make the most of live Super Rugby Pacific games at Eden Park. “It’s a great day out, competitively priced and with free public transport thanks to a tie-up with Auckland Transport. Now, with some complimentary KFC thrown into the mix, the offer has got even better.”

Only one service to Eden Park will carry the extra seasoning of free KFC - but organisers are keeping the departure time to themselves, advising travellers to present themselves to Britomart with their match ticket in order to be taken to the correct platform.

Those who can’t make it to the game are being offered another freebie from KFC, with all delivery fees waived nationwide this weekend.