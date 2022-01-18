Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Kevin Trenberth: Accumulated heat in upper ocean at record levels again

5 minutes to read
An Arvor float to monitor ocean temperatures being deployed from the French RV Pourquoi Pas. Photo / Argo Program

An Arvor float to monitor ocean temperatures being deployed from the French RV Pourquoi Pas. Photo / Argo Program

NZ Herald
By Kevin Trenberth

OPINION

The world's oceans are hotter than ever, continuing their record-breaking temperature streak for the third straight year.

The most recent report, authored by 23 researchers, including myself, at 14 institutes, was published

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.