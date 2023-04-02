Kerikeri halfback Sam Parkes clears the ball from the base of the ruck in their win over Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kerikeri halfback Sam Parkes clears the ball from the base of the ruck in their win over Waipū. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Shorn of experienced campaigners, Waipū coach Gilbert Kelly has a herculean task rebuilding his Premier rugby side that has leaked more than 105 points in just two rounds of the Tyrepower Northland club rugby competition.

The team is missing their inspirational captain Jonah Mau’u, who’s now with Moana Pasifika in the Super Rugby Pacific competition, as well as injured workaholic loose forward Sam McNamara and fullback Pisi Leilua, who has switched clubs this season.

The trio also play for Northland in the NPC.

On Saturday, Waipū put on a gallant effort against Kerikeri in Maungakaramea but ran out of puff in the last quarter, losing 45-20. In round one the week before, Waipū were thumped 60-5 by Wellsford.

Kelly, though, remains upbeat in his first season as head coach.

“There were moments of some really positive stuff out there. We’re going through a bit of a building phase at the moment, and we’ve definitely got a bit of work to do. We’ve got some senior players who we’re waiting to come back and they will help us guide through the rest of the season,” Kelly said.

“I am buoyant but the losses still hurt. We did not execute some of the basics very well and that created a lot of pressure. By the time we’d done a lot of work, we were pretty spent. In most situations, if you’re turning the ball over and you’re repeatedly on the back foot, those gaps are going to appear.

“I don’t think it was through a lack of will, it was more that we did a lot of work unnecessarily in some instances where we could have saved a lot of energy. There’s a little bit of inexperience in the team. We’ve got some guys that are new to Premier rugby, getting numbers consistently has been a real work-on for us.”

Kelly pointed out consistency at training and better understanding between the backs and the forwards, but more importantly doing the basics well, would yield the desired results.

“One hundred points is a big number considering it’s only two games into the season, but every club has its ups and downs in Northland rugby I am sure. You’ve just got to take the good with the bad and back yourself,” he said.

Kerikeri fullback Levi Clark looks to offload as the Waipū defence closes in. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Yesterday’s match was high-octane rugby when both teams could string phases together, but saw a frustratingly high number of unforced errors too, due to a bit of dew on the ground.

Waipū were happy to play a territorial game and look for a dogleg in the Kerikeri defence, and would have made inroads into the opposition 22 had it not been for dropped passes in particular.

Kerikeri drew first blood when wing Baven Brown fielded a pass from No 8 Samuel Harper and touched down in the corner. Brown was a threat with the ball in hand and always looked to conjure up special plays and test the Waipū defence. Halfback Sam Parkes extended the scores for Kerikeri and a penalty on the stroke of halftime ensured his side had a 17-6 lead at the break.

Loose forward Liam Colley wins a lineout for Kerikeri in the Tyepower Premier club rugby competition. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Missed tackles for most of the second half proved to be Waipū’s Achilles heel. They lost their shape a wee bit, the set piece lacked rhythm and flow and their moves became too predictable.

It didn’t take long for Kerikeri to pounce. Wing Tavita Nabura galloped 40 metres and, with an inside step, dived over for Kerikeri just two minutes after kickoff.

Waipū got their first try through blindside flanker Nick Murray following patient pick-and-go moves. Referee Llewellyn Smart lost patience and sent Waipū first five-eighths Mane Abraham and Kerikeri centre Cory Evers to the bin after repeated warnings.

Kerikeri vice-captain and fullback Levi Clark was pleased to get the first win after a narrow opening-round loss to Kamo.

“The boys really fronted up and showed what they were capable of and believed in our new structure and set piece, which really paid off. There were opportunities we could have executed and got across the line a little bit more, just a little bit of patience, times when the boys were a bit eager and maybe a little bit flat at points.”

“We’ve got those x-factor players who can throw those passes, we’re just learning to gel with a few boys, so it’s knowing which players can do that and being prepared for that. There’s a little bit of dew out there so you’d expect a bit of error.”

Playing in his second game after two years trying to come back from a few injuries, he said Nabura carried strongly, which helped his side get good front-foot ball.

Clark said set piece, patience, and a focus on the basics would be worked on before their next match against Mid Northern on April 15.

In the other Premier results from Saturday, Kamo edged Hora Hora 24-20 to maintain their unbeaten run so far, Old Boys Marist were pipped 38-34 by Hikurangi and remain winless, Ngāti Hine Moerewa/United Kawakawa couldn’t maintain their winning form from round one, losing 29-22 to the Western Sharks at home, while Wellsford accounted for Mid Northern 29-17 to continue their winning streak and stay on top of the points table.

All club rugby takes a break during Easter and resumes next weekend.