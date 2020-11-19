Kererū found dead with crossbow bolt through body in Lower Hutt

The kererū is a native wood pigeon. Photo / File

A protected kererū was found dead earlier in the week with a crossbow bolt through its body.

Lower Hutt Kererū Rescue founder Hayden James was notified of a dead kererū on Tuesday night.

The native bird was found at a private Wainuiomata address.

A woman had gotten in contact with the rescue centre after noticing the protected bird in her backyard.

Picked up a Kereru from Parkway in Wainuiomata today. Unfortunately the poor fella was deceased and the reason soon... Posted by Lower Hutt Kereru Rescue on Monday, November 16, 2020

At first, James said she thought the kererū had been injured by the weather was it had been a stormy night.

However, after walking closer to the bird she had noticed a crossbow bolt through the body of the kererū.

James told the Herald, the woman who found the bird was understandably "distraught".

The wildlife rescuer said the bird would have suffered a slow and painful death.

"Unfortunately the poor fella was deceased and the reason soon became apparent as to why, some sick individual had shot it with a crossbow bolt and left it to die a slow and painful death" a post on Facebook read.

"This is absolutely appalling and really, really sickening to have found."

Under the Wildlife Act, the penalty for killing protected species is up to two years in prison or a fine up to $100,000.

James is asking anyone who has information to come forward, a reward will also be given for anyone who comes forward leading to the prosecution of those responsible.