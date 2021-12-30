Kennards Self Storage Napier break-in: Police charge man with burglary

The man who broke into Kennards Self Storage Napier will appear in court on the 1 day of 2022. Photo / Supplied

A 29-year-old man has been charged with burglary in relation to a break in at Kennards Self Storage Napier.

A police spokeswomen said the alleged burglary occurred between Christmas Eve and December 29, when it was reported to police.

"One storage locker and several other smaller sheds had been broken into", the police spokeswomen said.

"A number of items were taken from the locker including tools and electronics."

The man is scheduled to appear on the charge in Napier District Court on Saturday.

The Wellesley Rd storage facility has significant security features including cameras, a pin-operated gate, and a requirement for padlocks.

A Kennards Self Storage Napier staff member said they could not comment on the break-in. Kennards' national office has been contacted for comment.