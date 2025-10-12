Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Ken Laban makes history as first Pasifika mayor of Lower Hutt

RNZ
3 mins to read

Ken Laban has made history as Aotearoa New Zealand’s first Pasifika mayor, elected to lead Lower Hutt following the 2025 local elections. Photo / Hutt City Council, LDR

Ken Laban has made history as Aotearoa New Zealand’s first Pasifika mayor, elected to lead Lower Hutt following the 2025 local elections. Photo / Hutt City Council, LDR

By Mary Afemata of RNZ

Local Democracy Reporting / LDR logo orange and black transparent logo - 2025
Local Democracy Reporting / LDR logo orange and black transparent logo - 2025

Fauono Ken Laban has been elected Mayor of Lower Hutt, making history as Aotearoa New Zealand’s first Pasifika mayor.

He secured 8704 votes, comfortably ahead of Brady Dyer (6974), Karen Morgan (5529), and Prabha Ravi (3608).

His victory marks a historic

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save