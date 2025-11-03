Williams admitted the outlined circumstances; however he denied any sexual connection until DNA found on the victim’s clothes matched his.
At sentencing in the High Court at Christchurch today, Crown prosecutor William Taffs said there was a persistent predatory nature to the offending.
While Williams didn’t have a history of sexual offending, he did have a violent offending history and had spent a “startling” amount of time in custody, Taffs said.
“The impact on the victim has been significant and has had lasting consequences,” Taffs said.
A long history of offending
The court heard he had been behind bars for 22 years and had more than 100 convictions.
Williams was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 after being found guilty of murdering Clinton Strong in Motueka on New Year’s Day 1995. Strong died after being kicked and punched during a fight over some cigarettes.
Justice Rachel Dunningham said that while there was no victim impact statement, a social worker said the victim was vulnerable on the day, and was now angry, withdrawn and unable to cope.
Justice Dunningham suppressed some details around the impact on the victim.
“There was an age difference of 36 years; you tried to minimise it.”
She sentenced Williams to two years and four months’ jail.
Williams was also added to the child sex offender register.
Al Williams is an Open Justice reporter for the New Zealand Herald, based in Christchurch. He has worked in daily and community titles in New Zealand and overseas for the last 16 years. Most recently he was editor of the Hauraki-Coromandel Post, based in Whangamatā. He was previously deputy editor of the Cook Islands News.