Kelston Intermediate School was put in lockdown on Monday. Photo / Google

Kelston Intermediate School was placed into lockdown this afternoon and police were called after a student reportedly pulled a knife on another student.

A spokeswoman for police said they responded to the report about 1.41pm.

She said the student left the school after “presenting a knife in front of another student” and no injuries were reported.

“Police are speaking with those involved,” the spokeswoman said.

Map showing Kelston Intermediate School, which was in lockdown on Tuesday, August 8 2023, as police were called to a student pulling a knife on another student. Photo / Google

“The school self-initiated a lockdown for a brief period. Police can advise this has since been lifted.”

Kelston Intermediate School posted on social media it had “been advised to go into lockdown” about 2pm.

“Please do not come to the school or phone the school,” the post read.

“You will not be attended to as your child’s welfare and safety is our priority.”

A close-up, satellite map showing Kelston Intermediate School. Photo / Google

The lockdown was lifted about 2.30pm: “And all students, staff and persons on-site are safely accounted for,” the post said.

The school said it would give parents more information about what happened this evening.

