Kelston Girls’ College goes into lockdown: West Auckland school does ‘controlled release’ of students

Kelston Girls’ College in West Auckland was forced to lockdown this afternoon due to “an incident” and the school is doing a “controlled release” of students.

The secondary girls’ school said it had gone into lockdown just after 3pm.

“Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourselves and/or our staff and student’s safety at risk,” the school wrote online.

A few minutes later, Kelston Girls’ said it had come out of its lockdown and everyone had been accounted for and was safe: “Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions.”