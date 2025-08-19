Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kebab shop, cleaning business owner Gaurav Batra fined for not paying staff

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Dinsdale man Gaurav Batra, 43, pictured leaving the Hamilton District Court in January 2022. Photo / Belinda Feek

Dinsdale man Gaurav Batra, 43, pictured leaving the Hamilton District Court in January 2022. Photo / Belinda Feek

A businessman who claims not paying two of his staff was simply a “mistake” is now working as an UberEats driver to help his family survive.

Gaurav Batra, through his company GSK Company Ltd, ran The Kebabs Takeaways in Dinsdale and Garden Place, and a cleaning company, Cleantastic.

Two

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save