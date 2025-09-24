Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kawerau odour complaints rise; 26 calls to pollution hotline since Sunday

Diane McCarthy
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kawerau is again plagued by odours but it is not clear whether these are caused by residential or industrial sources or both. Photo / Local Democracy Reporting / Supplied

Kawerau is again plagued by odours but it is not clear whether these are caused by residential or industrial sources or both. Photo / Local Democracy Reporting / Supplied

By Diane McCarthy - Local Democracy Reporting

Kawerau is, once again, suffering from unpleasant odours – this time described as a chemical smell like burning rubber or plastic.

People have reported having trouble breathing from the smell, which has affected the town since Sunday and was continuing to disturb

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save