A firearm was recovered during the arrest. Photo / NZME

A firearm was recovered during the arrest. Photo / NZME

A man has been arrested after an alleged shooting in Kawerau.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said today police officers, including the Armed Offenders Squad, arrested a man in Kawerau in connection with an incident on February 19 in which a man was allegedly shot and seriously injured.

A firearm was recovered during the arrest, he said.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with wounding with reckless disregard.

Wilson said the police investigation was ongoing and further arrests had not been ruled out.