Kauarapaoa Road has been closed due to damage 25 kilometres from its southern entrance. Photo / Whanganui District Council

Kauarapaoa Road has been closed due to subsidence to a part of the road 25 kilometres from its southern end.

A Whanganui District Council spokesperson said they received a notification of the road being closed on Tuesday.

The council is considering engineering solutions to stabilise the road and will let the community know when road works have been scheduled.

Resident access to properties on the road is still available from either end of the road.