“Most artists are from New Zealand... Just about every year we have one or two international artists who may be in New Zealand on holiday and want to sing for their supper, or who are part of a bigger musical event, who will tag on some smaller, local concerts while they are in the country.”
Artists who already played there included Gray Bartlett and Brendon Dugan, The Nairobi Trio, Michael Hurst (theatre), Delaney Davidson, Anthonie Tonnon, The Nukes, Wayne Mason and Caitlin Smith.
“A typical concert [draws in] around 80 people, mostly from Thames, but many come from Paeroa, Waihi, Whangamata, Pauanui, Tairua, and the Franklin region.”