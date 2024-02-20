Anne Henry with the original Pioneer Store mural submission, in front of the mural itself. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

The original artwork concept for one of Katikati’s most loved murals has been found.

Jeff Ward from Katikati, who died earlier this month, had the original, yellowing Pioneer Store submission from the 1990s at his home and decided its rightful place was back in the hands of Katikati Open Air Art and on display in town.

Jeff’s daughter Cushla says her father asked her to return the submission before he passed away.

Jeff was the manager of Price Chopper - now Four Square Katikati - on the main road and was the instigator of the store murals. The design was by artist Pat Williams of Whakamarama recreating the pioneer store beside the Uretara River Landing in the early 20th century.

It is two side-by-side murals (mural 26 and 27) showing the pioneer store’s exterior and interior.

Katikati Open Air Art chairwoman Anne Henry says to have the submission returned to them is wonderful.

‘’The mural(s) are a favourite for a lot of people and the fact that it is one of our early grocery stores is quite special.’’

When the murals were first rolling out, local business owners funded the murals to adorn their walls. Anne says this was an example of a business group embracing the purpose of the mural town.

‘’People were wanting to invest in the murals to enhance the town.’’

The first mural to be produced in 1990 was the Waitekohe School. The driving force behind the murals was art teacher June Carlton. There are now 78 murals peppered throughout Katikati.

Submissions were put to the Katikati Open Air Art group to ensure they could be enlarged effectively into a mural to grace the town’s walls.

The submissions are displayed in various local businesses with a number in The Arts Junction.

The Pioneer Store is copied from a 1907 photograph and was completed and dedicated in 1998. Settler Noble Johnston ran the store with wife Margaret from 1886 to 1910.

Their daughter Rita, aged 96 when the mural was painted, had recognised herself as a young girl.

The pioneer store submission will be framed and a home will be found for it.

Jeff Ward was the instigator of the Pioneer Store murals on the Four Square Katikati wall. Photo / Roy Robinson

■ Jeff Ward of Katikati died on February 4, age 70.

Rotary Club of Katikati honoured Jeff with a photo and statement via its Facebook page ... ‘’senior Rotary member, mentor, friend, willing volunteer, worker and Rotary champion Jeff Ward was lost to us recently. He was a rock for our club, a steady, safe pair of hands with a mischievous sense of humour and a forthright honesty which this world could do with a bit more of. We will miss Jeff. Rest easy buddy.’’