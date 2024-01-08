Fun times from a previous Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival. Photo / Anna Menendez Photography.

The Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival is happening this weekend at Uretara Domain with The Black Seeds headlining and record crowds expected at the 2024 event.

There will be more than 30 food and beverage vendors, live music, cooking demonstrations from chef Brad King and entertainment for the kids.

Organisers from Katch Katikati remind people to leave food and drink at home. Bring along empty water bottles to fill up at the venue for free, and take a chair and sun umbrella (gazebos are not allowed). Be prepared for the weather as the forecast is for a hot day.

Parking is available at the venue off Crossley St ($5) or surrounding streets or pre-book with Kate’s Kabs for $5 per person each way within Katikati township (50km speed area).





The details

What: Katikati Avocado Food and Wine Festival

Where: Uretara Domain

When: January 13 from 12-6pm

Tickets: At the gate from 11am or from The Arts Junction. Under 18s free.