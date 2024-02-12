The Backbeats perform The Woodstock Generation and That 70s Show at the third Katikati Twilight Concert.

Katikati Twilight Concerts series finale celebrated the sounds of the 60s and 70s and the iconic Woodstock festival.

The concert was supposed to be held on Saturday night but organisers quickly changed all plans due to the thunder and heavy rain forecast and the concert went ahead on Sunday.

Seven piece band The Backbeats headlined the last of the twilight series with their shows The Woodstock Generation and That 70s Show .

A spokesperson says it was a perfect night to close the season.

“The Backbeats had a big crowd up dancing the night away and put on a great show of singalong favourites.

“Given the change of date we were happy with the turnout of about 750 concertgoers. There were lots of people dressed in costumes and prizes for best dressed.”

Katikati College students Manase Uilou, Summer Toucher and Tia Maraea Brown opened the Sunday night concert.

The committee were happy to have been able to hold all three concerts this year (New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show — Take It To The Limit on January 6 followed by Country Rock with Brendon Ham with his band and Marian Burns on January 27) after a few cancellations last year.

The Backbeats played songs from the era and the famous Woodstock 1969 such as Santana, Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Joe Cocker, The Who, Jefferson Airplane and others. That 70s Show covered bands such as Steely Dan, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Steelers Wheel, ABBA, Rose Royce, ELO, Pink Floyd and more.

Katikati College students opened the Sunday concert at Haiku Rreserve featuring the singing talents of Manase Uilou, Summer Toucher and Tia Maraea Brown.