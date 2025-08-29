Van Loon faced 31 charges related to eight female staff members.
He was found guilty by a judge on 12 charges of indecent assault and two charges of indecent assault on a young person, and was sentenced in the Tauranga District Court earlier this week.
He went on to have a consensual sexual relationship with the first victim.
He had faced 12 charges related to that victim, including sexual connection with a young person, but was acquitted on all but one charge as the judge couldn’t be sure whether she was 15, or 16, at the time of the majority of the alleged offending.
Van Loon apologised, but the girl said on a later occasion he had grabbed her waist and brushed her bottom with his arm.
Initially she thought it was accidental, but after a while formed the view the contact was more sinister than that.
The judge was satisfied Van Loon knew the behaviour was indecent, particularly given he had already apologised for “earlier inappropriate behaviour”, and had been told by the girl she didn’t want it to happen again.
Some of the victims were also subjected to kisses on the neck, rubbing up and down on their hips, and sliding hands down to their buttocks.
Many of the charges were representative, meaning the touching happened more than once.
A ‘deliberate pattern’ of targeting young females, judge says
While all the victims had conceded they understood there may be times, when working in a cafe, that physical contact was necessary or unavoidable, they had all become uncomfortable about the touching that was occurring.
“It was too frequent, it was unnecessary. There was no justifiable reason for the contact to occur. Their instincts were correct. Their discomfort was justified,” the judge said.
He also noted his conduct towards the young female staffers stood in “stark contrast” to his behaviour towards older female employees, whom he never touched.
There was a “deliberate pattern” of targeting young females who were the least likely to complain or have the necessary confidence to resist, he said.
At sentencing, the judge was concerned about comments Van Loon had made to a pre-sentence report writer where he described himself as “naturally flirtatious” and “a tactile person”, a “hugger” and said he felt he “[connected] better with young people”.
The judge said his behaviour went “beyond flirtatious or tactile” and Van Loon, as an employer, “must have been aware this conduct was inappropriate”.