Katikati cafe owner Joshua Van Loon sentenced to home detention for indecently assaulting staff

Hannah Bartlett
By
Open Justice reporter - Tauranga·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Joshua Van Loon has been sentenced to home detention after the now-35-year-old indecently assaulted young female staff members at his cafe. Composite photo

Warning: This story deals with details of sexual assault and may be distressing.

A “touchy-feely” Katikati cafe owner had a “deliberate pattern of behaviour towards young and vulnerable females” he employed.

Joshua Van Loon would grab their shoulders, hips and buttocks, and also made inappropriate comments, including messaging one

