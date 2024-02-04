Jacques and Azaria Grobler, of Te Puna, take in the awe of the massive Kioti HX 1401 Cabin displayed by Power Farming Bay of Plenty. Photos / Rebecca Mauger

Thousands kept the tradition alive and flocked to the Katikati Agricultural and Pastoral Show, which is in its 99th year.

Sunday’s cool but sunny weather kept the throngs happy to peruse and be entertained by the various stalls and displays at Uretara Domain.

This year there were sheep and jockey racing, sheep shearing, a farmyard agility show (featuring Bex Tasker’s jumping, football-playing chickens and sheep), woodchopping, highland dancing, hot rod cars and vintage tractors (as well as new tractors and machinery) and more. Various musical and dancing groups entertained.

Rosalie Bell, of Katikati, guesses the weight of the monster zucchini.

Food galore was available and stalls sold wares of all descriptions.

Animals included donkey and pony rides, alpacas, chickens, sheep, and the popular equestrian events, while Reptile World, of Katikati, bought along many of its cold-blooded little friends.

The numerous home industry competitions were held in the hall where the public could check out the best in baking, photography, floral arrangement and the biggest/heaviest in vegetable growing and more.

Tamati Nicholls and Nīkau Quirke, of Tauranga, check out the Otaz alpacas from Paeroa.

The Katikati A&P Show has not run for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and last year’s bad weather.

President Louellen Davies says it was a fabulous day and she had a fabulous committee.

“Everyone pulled together and gave 110 per cent. It’s such a good community day... it brings town and country together unlike anything else.”

Organisers are looking forward to a huge event for next year’s 100th birthday.