“What I’ve seen is clear: the potential of our brands is far greater than what we’re delivering today.”
The plan, dubbed “Next Level”, would be carried out over the coming years.
“Core to our strategy is a clear, integrated marketplace vision for each of our brands that aligns consumer, product and store format in each geography,” Scrimshaw said.
KMD chairman David Kirk said the board was “fully aligned” with the new strategy.
“We believe KMD Brands is materially undervalued by the market,” Kirk said. “Over the last 18 months we have deliberately made significant executive team changes to enhance the core capabilities of the group.”
The company has struggled in recent years amid a wider downturn in the retail sector. It posted an interim loss of more than $20m in March and a full-year loss of nearly $50m last year.
KMD was scheduled to announce its 2025 results on September 24.
– RNZ