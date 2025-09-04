KMD owns well-known brands including Kathmandu, Rip Curl and shoe brand Oboz. Photo / RNZ, Nate McKinnon

Outdoor goods retailer KMD Brands is planning a major shake-up of the business as it looks to turn around struggling sales.

The company owns well-known brands including Kathmandu, Rip Curl and shoe brand Oboz.

KMD said its strategy included a minimum $25 million in cost savings, an organisational restructure that has already begun and a review of its store network.

The company had identified 21 stores for closure in its network of more than 300 globally.

“Since joining KMD Brands as group CEO, I’ve spent time across each of our offices and regions, listening to our teams and retail partners whilst immersing myself in the business,” new chief executive Brent Scrimshaw said.