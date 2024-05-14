Kathleen Kawana, photographed in 2006 after the death of one of her children. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kathleen Kawana, photographed in 2006 after the death of one of her children. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kathleen Kanawa, whose body was found near Ruatoria in 2019, was allegedly murdered more than 200 kilometres away in Hastings.

A 47-year-old man was brought in handcuffs to the Hastings District Court on Tuesday morning, charged with her murder.

Kanawa went missing from her home in Tītahi Bay, Porirua, in June 2019.

Her body was found on August 3 that year on a property at Ngarimu Hill, near Tokoroa, by the people who had just bought it.

A charge sheet filed in the Hastings court alleges that Kathleen Lorna Kanawa, 46, was murdered between June 20 and 22, 2019. The place she died was given as Hastings.

The distance between Hastings and Tokoroa is 218km – about a 2½-hour drive.

Defence counsel Eric Forster sought interim name suppression for the accused man so that family members could be informed of the charge.

Judge Gordon Matenga remanded the man in custody without plea, to appear in the High Court at Napier on May 31.

The man waved to acknowledge members of a small group of supporters in the public gallery before he was led back to the courthouse cells.

He also faced two historic charges of injuring with intent.

A social media post by a member of Kanawa’s family after the arrest was announced on Monday thanked everyone who had supported them since her disappearance and death.

On the day of her tangi, family members remembered her as a “happy-go-lucky, bubbly child” and a “typical” mother “bringing her kiddies up”.

One of her children, 6-year-old Iriaka Te Rangi Maria Kawana, died in 2006.

Iriaka was pinned under a tree branch that broke during a children’s game in Lochain Park, Flaxmere, Hastings.

