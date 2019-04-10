COMMENT: I noticed a particularly loud commentator (yes it was my husband Mike Hosking) shouting from the rooftops yesterday that Kiwis were lazy, and that we should all be leaping up and down to grab fruit-picking jobs.
Now I'm as keen as the next parent to get teenagers who're loafing around on the couch off their bums and into work, especially with school holidays approaching - but let's be real, they're not going to cake walk into a job paying $23.50 an hour.
In reading the small print around the fruit picker shortage, the $23.50 bandied about is an average, it's also the rate for experienced workers.
Inexperienced pickers and packers are still on minimum wage. Not that I'm bagging minimum wage work, I'm just saying if you add on top of that accommodation costs in the area, transport to and within the area, food - you are already spending a lot of your takings just to be there.