They were not the only women inspired to join Torres in real life. Ana, another Brazilian woman, moved to New York in 2019 as a live-in assistant. She was hooked by Torres’ rags-to-riches story that included partying with actor Leonardo Di Caprio.

However, Ana found herself living in the influencer’s grimy apartment with sofas covered in cat urine. Ana told the BBC that she worked around the clock without pay.

“I felt like, ‘I’m stuck here, I don’t have a way out’,” she said. “I was probably one of her first victims of human trafficking.”

In 2021, Torres recruited Maia Alvarenga, 21, and Desirrê Freitas, 25, whose disappearances sparked an FBI search. By then, Torres was living in a Texas mansion with a 21-year-old husband, according to VICE and the BBC.

Kate Torres (left) with Desirrê Freitas and Letícia Alvarenga (right). Photo / Kat Torres

The women were lured by Torres, a confessed witch who promised to help them recreate her life. However, they ended up on escort websites, confined to their rooms when they weren’t working, handing over their earnings and participating in odd rituals, VICE and the BBC reported.

When the missing women’s families started a campaign to find them, the saga became fodder for Brazilian talk shows. With the publicity and pressure from former victims like Ana, the FBI launched a search for the two missing women. Torres was eventually detained in the US state of Maine because of her lax immigration status. She was deported to Brazil in November 2022 where she was arrested on trafficking and slavery charges, according to VICE.

Freitas and Alvarenga returned safely to Brazil the following month. Freitas told the Brazilian publication O Globo that Torres used, “my faith, spirituality, empathy and the feeling of friendship I had for her to make me move to another country and do things that go against my essence.”

Kat Torres was interviewed in jail by a BBC documentary team. Photo / BBC

In an exclusive jail cell interview for the BBC’s documentary, Torres claimed she was innocent as she awaited sentencing following her conviction in Brazil. She threatened her victims and claimed her imprisonment would show whether her powers were real or not.

The BBC found more than 20 alleged victims of Torres. Further investigations into additional allegations against her are ongoing in Brazil.