By Serena Solomon of RNZ
Katiuscia “Kat” Torres’ first steps to stardom and then infamy were ho-hum – just another Brazilian model moving to America in search of a brighter spotlight. She aimed to act in Hollywood, but quickly found notoriety as a social media influencer in New York.
Her impeccably staged images of a wealthy, successful life beamed through Instagram to more than a million followers. But far from appearing as a shallow persona fixed on the physical world, Torres positioned herself as a spiritual guide, hypnotist, self-help author and life coach who regularly consumed ayahuasca, a psychedelic with a reputation for triggering inner healing but also violence and abuse.
Torres “started going off the deep end” when she began doing the hallucinogenic drug, her former New York flatmate Luzer Twersky told the BBC in “Like, Follow, Trafficked: Insta’s Fake Guru” an investigative documentary released this month.
The rock bottom of that deep end was an eight-year prison sentence when Torres was convicted by a Brazilian court in June of trafficking and slavery. The charges were related to the disappearance of two Brazilian women who lived with Torres in Texas.