Emergency services are at the scene of the crash in Karapiro. Photo / NZME

One person has been seriously injured after a crash involving two trucks at a major Waikato intersection.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the two-truck crash at the State Highway 1/SH29 intersection at Karapiro about 7.45am.

8:10AM - Reports of a crash at the SH1/SH29 intersection in Karapiro. Delays are possible. An update will be provided as soon as more information is available. https://t.co/zQaxYdEScY. ^MF pic.twitter.com/B17c5nWTeF — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) August 7, 2022

"One person is reported to be in a serious condition. People are advised to avoid the area," she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ and St John have also been notified.

A St John spokeswoman said one person was taken to Waikato Hospital in a serious condition.