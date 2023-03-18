Voyager 2022 media awards
Karangahape Road disorder: Police arrest five after multiple fights break out

Police responded to multiple fights shortly after 1am on Sunday.

Police are warning inner-city Auckland revellers that they will be held accountable for their behaviour after arresting five people when multiple fights broke out on Karangahape Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A police spokesperson confirmed that they responded to a “large group of disorderly people” and multiple fights breaking out at around 1.20am on Sunday morning and took five people into custody.

“Those arrested are aged between 17 and 21, and charges are still being considered,” police said.

Police are making enquiries into the incident and charges are still being considered.

“Police remind those heading into the city to have a plan to get home safely, and that you will be held accountable for your behaviour,” the spokesperson told the Herald.

