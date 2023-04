A man was critically injured after a serious assault at a property on Karangahape Rd in Auckland. Photo / File

A man was critically injured after a serious assault at a property on Karangahape Rd in Auckland. Photo / File

A man has been critically injured after being seriously assaulted at a central Auckland address in the early hours of the morning.

Emergency services were called around 4am to an address on Karangahape Rd after receiving reports that the man had been seriously hurt.

“He was transported to hospital in critical condition,” said a police spokesperson.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.”