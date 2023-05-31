Mamitas Fajita' at Hola in Paraparaumu Beach.

Kāpiti’s dining scene shone as part of this year’s Wellington on a Plate (WOAP) festival, with a variety of venues showcasing the best of the district’s culinary creativity.

As part of the “Dine” section of the festival, eateries designed a dish to reflect the theme of “breaking the mould” which challenged chefs to push boundaries and think differently, while the “Cocktail” component of the festival had mixologists looking to tempt the tastebuds with carefully balanced flavours and a touch of visual drama.

A relative newcomer to Waikanae Beach, Hey Coastie’s Doe on Dough venison-loaded flatbread was a riot of flavour which took the idea of a fine dining ingredient and paired it with street food to challenge perceptions.

Hey Coastie's Doe on Dough dish for the Wellington on a Plate festival.

Its innovative sunflower cocktail showcased local Koakoa Tīni Rēmana gin and elderflower, served with prosciutto-wrapped picked peach, mozzarella and Kāpiti Island honey drizzle.

Paraparaumu’s Jolly Pub and Kitchen has enjoyed a dining renaissance recently, and its WOAP dish was no exception. Also choosing local, perfectly cooked venison, “Master Venison” featured Chris Pescini’s Farm charcoal potato fingers, creamy parsnip puree, date sauce, broccoli and carrot with a red wine jus.

Ishan Dahanayake, head chef at the Jolly Pub and Kitchen, with his Master Venison dish.

Overlooking Raumati Beach, Waterfront Bar and Kitchen chose to cater for those with a sweet tooth, as well as taking a literal approach to the festival theme, serving “A Passion For Chocolate” - a boysenberry and chocolate mousse cake inside a white chocolate mould, with Whittaker’s hot chocolate sauce to pour over and break it, alongside a bespoke passionfruit and ginger sorbetto for balance.

Chef Manni Hunt at Waterfront Bar and Kitchen with his Passion For Chocolate dessert creation.

Festival cocktail “Uncle Duncan’s Stoutini” continued the sweet theme, using local brewery Duncan’s Stroopwafel stout with apple and vanilla-infused vodka, apple juice and pear crumble syrup, served with Duncan’s hops and citrus biscotti.

Uncle Duncan's Stoutini cocktail at Waterfront Bar and Kitchen.

Along the coast at Hola, Mamitas Fajita - a Mexican fiesta for the tastebuds on a sizzling hotplate - included locally produced chicken breast and chorizo sausage with squid, prawns, jalapeños, capsicums and chipotle served with rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and corn tortillas. Not for the faint-hearted, their Speedies Euro Tommy cocktail combined agave and Penray Gardens chilli-infused gin, lime and agave syrup as the perfect accompaniment, served with agave-glazed pâté and corn chips.

- Sadie Beckman