Kāpiti Women's Centre manager Louise Waterworth (left) with Georgia Mackfall. Photo / Grace Odlum

Louise Waterworth’s mission is to help as many Kāpiti women as she possibly can – and a recent donation of more than $17,000 will contribute greatly to that goal.

Waterworth is the manager of the Kāpiti Women’s Centre, a service that helps women and children who have been victims of family violence by providing counselling, safehouses and funds for things like protection orders.

The donation of $17,015 came from the Texturite Reel Womens’ Kāpiti Classic fishing competition.

The competition, which was meant to be held earlier this month, was unfortunately cancelled due to bad weather – much to the disappointment of the 120 women who entered – but the night event still went ahead and saw over 250 people attend.

The night event was held at the Kāpiti Boating Club and included raffles, auctions and a prizegiving which was meant to be for the winners of the fishing competition, but instead, prizes were randomly awarded to people who had entered the competition.

One of the main organisers of the event, Georgia Mackfall, who works for Texturite, said the random prizegiving turned out to be a good thing.

Participants in the Texturite Reel Womens’ Kāpiti Classic fishing competition. Photo / Michelle Davies

“It was actually quite nice because often in these fishing competitions, you get the same people winning every year.

“This way, it doesn’t always go to the people who know how to fish and know the spots.”

Mackfall wanted to thank the main sponsors, Texturite, Property Brokers, and the Kāpiti Boating Club, who made the event possible, along with all the other sponsors who helped with prizes and other things.

Waterworth said the money will make a huge difference to the women’s centre.

She said the money would help countless women in lots of different ways.

“Money such as what was raised will go towards helping women that may need protection but can’t afford it.”

Waterworth said for women needing protection orders, baseline fees are about $2500, and many people in those scenarios aren’t able to afford it.

The women’s centre can also help with other things, including women who need money for petrol to get their children to school or counselling.

“It might seem minute, but it makes a big difference.”

The fishing competition is the biggest fundraiser for the women’s centre and raised $15,000 last year, with the Kāpiti Women’s Triathlon also raising about $6000 a year.

Waterworth said the money is going to go a long way for the women’s centre, and she plans on making it last.

“We won’t spend it all at once.”