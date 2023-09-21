Kāpiti police officer injured after shooting himself

The officer received minor injuries.

A Kāpiti police officer has been injured after accidentally shooting himself.

A police spokesperson confirmed the officer suffered a minor injury while attending a search and said WorkSafe had been notified.

Police offered no further comment, and would not confirm whether the search had been successful.

WorkSafe said it is making initial inquiries.

