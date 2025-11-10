Advertisement
New Zealand

Kāpiti man Graham Russell Smith has been missing for a year, police renew call for information

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Graham Russell Smith was reported missing on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Photo / NZ Police

Police are making a renewed appeal for information one year on from a Kāpiti man’s disappearance in a popular walking area.

Graham Russell Smith vanished while walking in the area of Rangituhi/Colonial Knob in Porirua last year.

Police were still hoping Smith could be returned to his loved ones, and

