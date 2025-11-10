The area has multiple walkways and mountain bike trails, and is a popular area for walkers, day trampers and mountain bikers.
Smith was described as about 165cm tall and was wearing a blue puffer jacket and brown corduroy pants at the time he was reported missing. He potentially suffered from dementia and had difficulty hearing.
“Despite hundreds of hours searching, including search and rescue field teams, aerial work with helicopters and drones, various dog teams and CIB staff, Graham has not been located,” Mead said.
“Police continue to hold hope that someone may have information that could assist in locating Graham or provide closure to his whānau.”
If you have any information that might help police, please get in touch by calling 105, referencing file number 241111/3559.
“We acknowledge the tireless efforts of all agencies and volunteers involved in the search and thank the community for their support,” Mead said.
“Police also extend our thoughts to Graham’s family at this difficult time.”