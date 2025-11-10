Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Kāpiti man Graham Russell Smith has been missing for a year, police renew call for information

Graham Russell Smith was reported missing on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Photo / NZ Police

Police are making a renewed appeal for information one year on from a Kāpiti man’s disappearance in a popular walking area.

Graham Russell Smith vanished while walking in the area of Rangituhi/Colonial Knob in Porirua last year.

Police were still hoping Smith could be returned to his loved ones, and that they could be given closure, Acting Detective Sergeant Nicholas Mead said.

The then-77-year-old was reported missing about 6.30pm on November 10, 2024. He had been walking on the Doctors Track, near Spicer Botanical Reserve.