The trip to Kāpiti Island was educational and enjoyable.

In a unique group visit, members of Parliament joined representatives from Ngāti Toa Rangatira and the Department of Conservation (DoC) on a trip to Kāpiti Island.

With a united vision of looking for opportunities to enhance conservation on the island, Ōtaki MP Tim Costley and Conservation Minister Tama Potaka were among 25 people in attendance.

“We wanted to learn more about what is happening on the island now from a conservation perspective, and what needs to be done to upgrade facilities and infrastructure,” Costley said.

“We also discussed how we can work together to face today’s unique challenges to the island and its inhabitants.”

The trip involved a mihi whakatau (welcome) and talk led by Ngāti Toa Rangatira and the Department of Conservation at the DoC hub at Rangatira Point.

This was followed by a conversation led by Tā Matiu Te Rei of Ngāti Toa Rangatira at the visitor centre at Waiorua Bay.

Ta Matiu Te Rei talks about the importance of Kāpiti Island.

“This island is incredibly special to all of us and a major part of that is the iwi connection to the land, through a long and fascinating history,” Costley said.

Ngāti Toa spoke of their passion to ”lean in” to conservation efforts on the island.

One of the country’s oldest and most significant nature reserves, Kāpiti Island is home to many rare and endangered bird species, including the North Island robin and the little spotted kiwi, which is extinct on the mainland.

The island has been home to protected birds since former Prime Minister Richard Seddon introduced a bill to Parliament in 1987 “to conserve the flora and fauna of the island”.

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley gets up close with a weka on Kāpiti Island.

However, it also has a history of geological change, shore whaling and tribal warfare.

“I loved listening to the birdsong, watching the birds in their natural environment, and even managed to get a selfie with a very friendly weka,” Costley said.

“It’s a great place to take your family, and I look forward to taking mine back soon.

“Special thanks to Kāpiti Island Nature Tours for their hospitality on the island, and for the boat trip each way,” he said.