Part of the Kāpiti Expressway. Photo / David Haxton

Ōtaki MP Tim Costley is delighted with the announcement that the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will begin consultation this month on raising the speed limit for the Kāpiti Expressway from 100km/h to 110km/h.

He said the Government’s priority is rebuilding the economy, and believed raising speed limits on the Kāpiti Expressway would help achieve that.

“I’m thrilled to see NZTA begin consultation on raising speed limits on the Kāpiti Expressway — a move that will reduce travel times and increase efficiency for travel, whether heading north or south.”

He said a more efficient transport network means local businesses can be more productive and people can get where they need to be quickly and safely.

The Mackays to Peka Peka and Peka Peka to Ōtaki roads of national significance, were initially started by National and were “designed and constructed to a high safety standard”.

“I have heard excellent feedback from our community that these roads have made travel more efficient, enabling Kiwis to get where they need to be more quickly.

“Additionally, there are proven safety benefits of removing heavy traffic out of town centres like Paekākāriki, Paraparaumu, Waikanae, and Ōtaki.”

Transport Minister Simeon Brown said that since the expressway opened there have been numerous benefits — no-one has died in a crash, regional freight trips are more efficient, and the roads have unlocked new opportunities for housing and urban development.

“I’m pleased to see NZTA is also making good progress on the next phase of this important corridor, from Ōtaki to north of Levin, and I look forward to seeing similar speed limits set once construction is completed in coming years.

“This is all part of the coalition Government’s agenda to build the infrastructure needed to grow the economy, reduce travel times and increase the productivity of our transport network.”

Consultation on raising the speed limit for the Kāpiti Expressway from 100km/h to 110km/h begins on April 22 and will last four weeks.

The consultation will not include the 3.2km Raumati Straights section of the Kāpiti Expressway, from the northern end of Transmission Gully to south of Poplar Avenue as it doesn’t yet meet some of the safety requirements to be included.

Planning work is underway to scope and design the necessary improvements, and NZTA will have more to say on work to be started and completed here in due course.

Transmission Gully will also not be included in this consultation, as while it is operational, there are still some remaining works that need to be completed before a speed review can begin.



