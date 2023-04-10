Tornado damage in Paraparaumu this morning.

The Kāpiti Coast has been hit by a tornado this morning - the third in as many days around the country.

Fire and Emergency central shift manager Belinda Beets confirmed a tornado has ripped through the Kāpiti Coast area.

Beets said fire appliances are responding to reports for help on Arundel Avenue and Awatea Avenue on Paraparaumu.

She said trees have blown down and at least four roofs are damaged. Beets said the extent of the damage would be known later in the morning once there is more daylight.

Kāpiti Coast resident Sam Dunnett told Newstalk ZB it was “just chaos” after roofing iron was blown around his street when the tornado arrived about 5am.

Damage on Linwood Drive, Paraparaumu.

“It started with heavy rain and then all I heard was just a huge crackling and crunching sound and it sort of shook the house but that was just our big tree coming down.

”I got up and did a lap around the house and there was iron all through the yard, just debris everywhere

”It sounded like it hit the house, it was that loud.”

Dunnett said the tornado lasted for around a minute. He said some of his neighbours; windows were smashed, and he’d heard that at least two roofs had come off.

”We’re pretty lucky that it’s just a clean up for us but I think some of the neighbours aren’t saying the same thing.”

Yesterday, the Metservice warned of “vigorous thunderstorms” currently moving onto the Kāpiti Coast.

“And we’re received reports of 10mm diameter hail. The Wellington rain radar is still being upgraded so there isn’t proper radar coverage, but there is some gnarly weather out there despite the lack of rain echoes.”

East Tamaki and Flat Bush in Auckland was hit by a tornado on Sunday night. It struck around 9.30pm and caused roofs to lift off of homes and toppled trees.

And fifty homes were damaged after a tornado tore through Tasman on Easter Monday, lifting roofs, downing huge trees and snapping road signs like twigs.

It hit about 1.20pm with the worst-hit area in Upper Moutere.

More to come.