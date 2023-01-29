Ngunguru volunteer firefighter Laura Whalley shows the dangers of kitchen fires. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The seventh annual Kamo Touch-A-Truck fundraiser for the Ngunguru and Kamo volunteer fire brigades was dubbed one of the best yet.

Ngunguru Station officer Willie Popata said about 4000 to 5000 people came through the gates of Hurupaki School on Sunday to check out the major interactive showcase of trucks and machinery organised by the two brigades.

”It was probably one of our best years... We couldn’t believe how busy we were.

”It brings a lot of people, adults and kids, to come and jump on the gear and get some interest in the industry as well.

Popata said the funds raised were still being counted, but he estimates the figure so far is around $10,000.

”Because there were so many things canned [due to the weather], we stuck with the plan and it panned out for us.”

Kamo Fire Brigade senior firefighter Andrew Ivey said it was “a really cool day”.

”We came close to pulling the plug, but we didn’t, so we’re super pleased the day worked out for us.

Ivey and Popata thanked the sponsors, in particular TWL, Fulton Hogan, Get Delivered, McFall Fuel and all the trucking companies, and thanked the public for supporting the Ngunguru and Kamo fire brigades.

Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham captured all the fun.

Chris Westlake from the Pork Pie Charity Run drives children and parents around the event.

Two-year-old Braxton Hodges, from Kamo, loves the diggers.

Cam Allpress, nine, makes short work of the Firefighting Challenge.

Lincoln Mitchell, five, from Mangawhai, with Alistair McIntyre of Doug the Digger.