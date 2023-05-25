Kamo Intermediate School students Toby Montieth, 11, AJ Crene, 12, and Thomas Taylor, 11, at the Mighty Walk fundraiser. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kamo Intermediate School is walking the talk after raising more than $30,000 to purchase new sports equipment for the school.

Students raised the money by taking part in the Mighty Walk at Trigg Sports Arena in Kensington on Thursday.

The event involved the youngsters circling the athletics track for six hours to see how far they could walk in that time.

Principal Kim Sloane was “blown away” by the amount donated.

“It started off looking like we weren’t going to raise a great deal, which was understandable as times are tough for people.

“But then we’ve raised over $30,000 - it’s just incredible.”

The money will go toward providing the school with new tennis nets and basketball hoops.