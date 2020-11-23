Kaiteriteri Recreational Reserve sets out Covid-19 rules in lead-up to summer

CEO David Ross said they have been encouraged by the number of people visiting the reserve since the end of lockdown. Photo / Getty Images

The rules of camping while the threat of Covid-19 is still alive has been detailed by a popular South Island campground.

A newsletter has been sent out to all people with a booking at the Kaiteriteri Recreational Reserve.

It is one of the country's most popular campgrounds with about 1500 visitors a day during the peak season.

"Wider visitation to Kaiteriteri Recreation Reserve is in the order of 6000 per day. This runs through until Waitangi Day," marketing executive Ali Amber said.

Under alert level 1, the campground will operate as normal, it said in the newsletter.

The use of masks in shared communal areas such as kitchens, bathrooms and laundries is highly recommended.

Under alert level 2 the campground will still be open but with some restrictions.

Visitors would have to maintain social distancing within the reserve and limit numbers to a maximum of 10 visiting a site at any one time.

The campground would close under alert levels 3 and 4 and refunds would be provided.

In the newsletter, CEO David Ross said they have been encouraged by the number of people visiting the reserve since the end of the lockdown.

"I am confident that we will not be interrupted by Covid-related closures and would like to

thank my team for their hard work and you, for your ongoing support.

"Despite the restrictions on international travel, it is looking like a very busy summer

ahead. Our operations and hygiene procedures currently in place are very robust

and we work closely with Government and industry bodies to ensure best

practice."