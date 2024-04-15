Kaitāia’s Mea Motu, here celebrating retaining her IBO super-bantamweight world title with family, friends and supporters after the Wahine Toa II fight night at McKay Stadium, Whangārei, in December, including stablemate Jerome Pampellone, right, will put her title on the line in Auckland on April 26.

Kaitāia’s Mea Motu, here celebrating retaining her IBO super-bantamweight world title with family, friends and supporters after the Wahine Toa II fight night at McKay Stadium, Whangārei, in December, including stablemate Jerome Pampellone, right, will put her title on the line in Auckland on April 26.

Kaitāia’s world boxing champ Mea Motu will put her title on the line later this month in Auckland, in her first fight since retaining her IBO super-bantamweight world title in Whangārei, in December.

Motu - 17-0 (6K0s) - will take on Noppaket Srisawas of Thailand on April 26 in what will also be her first fight since splitting with D&L Events and signing on with No Limit Boxing in Australia.

Motu retained her title in a bout against India’s Chandni Mehra in Whangārei, in December.

Motu, who fights out of powerhouse West Auckland stable Peach Boxing, will face Srisawas at a bigger weight class than her usual 55.3kg limit.

The fight will headline a blockbuster card featuring New Zealand’s leading professional and amateur contenders all from Peach Boxing. Motu is excited to be headlining a card made up of nearly her entire stable.

“I’m proud to be paving the way for the rest of my team, showing them where hard work can take you. Me, Jerome (Pampellone) and Andrei (”The Russian” Mikhailovich), are proof to them every day that they can all do it,’’ she said.

Issac Peach, from Peach Boxing, said this event will be one of the best boxing nights in our country this year, for the pugilists and general fans.

“This one has real fighters only, with five up-and-coming pros who will be the next big thing in NZ boxing,” he said.

Mea Motu’s power was too much for India’s Chandni Mehra in their IBO super-bantamweight world title fight in December.

Motu has always stated her goal was to win more belts and unify the division but acknowledges that to do that she will likely need to go overseas for some big fights, so this could be the last time she fights in New Zealand for a while.

“The IBF champion Ellie Scotney (UK) fights the WBO champion in April, Mea is in line to fight the winner of that, so we’re very close to another title opportunity. In the meantime, we need to keep her active and winning” Peach said.

The duo are excited about the new opportunities No Limit presents for the whole team. It is the biggest boxing promoter in Australasia, and now moving into the US with Tim Tszyu. There are potentially big trans-Tasman fights that could be made, and delivered here in New Zealand too. This is a new and exciting era for Peach Boxing and our country’s top fighters.

The weigh-in event for the Motu fight night is on Thursday, April 25, from 7pm at Headquarters, Viaduct, Auckland.

For more details go to www.peachboxing.co.nz



