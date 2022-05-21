Voyager 2021 media awards
Kaipara Coast Highway crash: Reports of multiple people trapped

The crash happened on Kaipara Coast Highway at around 8.20pm.

NZ Herald

Emergency services have rushed to a crash on the Kaipara Coast Highway northwest of Auckland this evening.

Reports of multiple casualties and people trapped in two vehicles between the rural community of Glorit and Mangakura came in just after 8.20pm.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said they had sent three fire engines and firefighters freed "multiple people".

A police spokeswoman said one person reportedly in a serious condition and another moderate had been taken to hospital.

