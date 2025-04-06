Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Kāinga Ora’s half-billion-dollar state home sell-off excites developers

Ben Leahy
By
Reporter·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Three adjoining state homes on Amy St in Ellerslie with council valuations each above $2m are part of an estimated half-a-billion dollar sell-off of Kāinga Ora in the coming financial year.

  • Up to 900 state homes will be sold annually, potentially earning $500 million.
  • Priority sales will include hundreds of homes in Auckland’s most desirable suburbs, with all funds reinvested to build replacement homes in affordable areas, Kāinga Ora says.
  • Critics warn against selling off homes in wealthy suburbs, while insiders expect high interest from developers due to the prime locations.

The sell-off of hundreds of state homes in Auckland’s most desirable suburbs is being eyed as a likely “goldmine” for excited developers, insiders say.

Up to 900 state homes nationwide are expected to go on sale each year under new Government plans, with Kāinga Ora estimating it

Save

