A Kāinga Ora tenants was accused of firing a rifle in his housing complex but escaped eviction. Photo / 123rf
State housing tenants in Nelson and Hamilton have escaped eviction despite one tenant’s boyfriend attacking a neighbour and the other being accused of pointing a rifle at a teenager and asking if he wanted to die.
In Nelson, the first Kāinga Ora tenant admitted she threatened her neighbour and thather boyfriend also attacked the neighbour’s son.
Yet the woman, who was not named, successfully convinced the Tenancy Tribunal the incidents were isolated and unlikely to happen again.
The Hamilton tenant, meanwhile, was accused of firing his rifle in his Kāinga Ora complex’s driveway multiple times.
His neighbour’s 14-year-old grandson later told police he heard two gunshots about 11pm and looked out his window to see the tenant allegedly pointing a 1m-long firearm at him.
In January, Housing Minister Chris Bishop declared the “easy ride” for disruptive Kāinga Ora tenants to be over.
In March last year, the Government told the public housing provider to abandon its “Sustaining Tenancies Framework”.
That programme first started in 2017 as a pilot in which Kāinga Ora staff were urged to try their best to avoid evicting tenants and instead work with them to overcome their issues.
Part of the policy’s belief was that evicted tenants could be left with nowhere else to go, potentially leading them to cause more trouble on the streets or cost taxpayers more through poor health and medical expenses.
The new Coalition Government argued, however, that disruptive and threatening tenants were causing neighbours to live in fear.
They believed the threat of eviction would also “spark behaviour change”, forcing these tenants to behave better.
That tougher stance led to a five-fold increase in evictions.
A Kāinga Ora spokeswoman said about 85% of all its eviction applications to the Tenancy Tribunal were successful.
“Of the 88 applications we made in the past 12 months, 77 were successful,” she said.
However, the Hamilton and Nelson cases showed tribunals weren’t rubber-stamping every application.
The spokeswoman said the tribunal needed a “high standard of evidence”.
“While we always aim to meet that threshold, sometimes the evidence we are able to present isn’t quite strong enough,” she said.
In the Hamilton case, tribunal adjudicator Jenny Robson questioned how reliable the neighbour’s evidence was.
Robson noted that Kāinga Ora had presented evidence saying the neighbour - who was the grandmother of the teenage boy the tenant was accused of pointing the rifle at – originally gave a statement to police, saying she went outside to confront the tenant.
She told police the tenant then threatened to also kill her and shot off more rounds from his rifle.
But when Robson asked the grandmother what happened during the confrontation, she replied that the tenant ignored her.