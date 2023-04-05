Part of a wider area of land off Raumati Rd, where Kainga Ora plans to build numerous homes. Photo / Grace Odlum

A Raumati Community Board meeting has opened the door for public comment on an extensive new Kāinga Ora development.

Late last year, Housing Minister Megan Woods announced the purchase of land at 59-69 Raumati Rd, Raumati Beach, which she said would help meet the need for more housing for Kāpiti people.

The land was bought by Crown agency Kāinga Ora and cost $10 million, spanning 4.6 hectares.

While plans for the number and type of houses to be built on the site are still being developed, Kāinga Ora is hoping to build 100 homes.

Last night, a Raumati Community Board meeting was held at the Kāpiti Coast United Football clubrooms, in Weka Park, with a development update part of the agenda.

Board chair Bede Laracy said more than 50 members of the public attended.

“We had a room full of people come just to hear Kāinga Ora.”

Two Kāinga Ora representatives initiated a discussion about the Raumati Rd land.

“It was the first chance for them to talk directly to the public,” Laracy said.

He said several different concerns were raised, including overdevelopment, intensity, flooding, population pressure, how it will affect existing homes, and more.

It shows a lot of good faith on Kāinga Ora’s behalf that they were willing to come to a meeting like last night and put themselves in front of people like that. Bede Laracy

“There really was a whole range of issues. It was actually a really good meeting.

“We had some good conversations, without it getting out of hand.”

While they didn’t have all the answers, Laracy said Kāinga Ora answered as best as they could.

He said while there were a lot of concerns, there were also a lot of aspirations.

“We can potentially achieve some good things for our community.”

Laracy said he sees the community board’s role as making sure the public’s concerns are raised and pushing for the best outcome possible, since it’s unlikely they can stop the development.

The development was designed to relieve stress for existing Kāpiti Coasters looking for houses.

“Lots of people need homes.

“Kāinga Ora is setting out to provide our people with homes.

“It shows a lot of good faith on Kāinga Ora’s behalf that they were willing to come to a meeting like last night and put themselves in front of people like that.”

Laracy also said he was proud of the community for their part in the meeting.

“Although they had some hard conversations, they did it respectfully and well.”