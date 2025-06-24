The most recent RV assessment for the Mount Cook plot estimates it to be worth $1.38m.
When Kāinga Ora bought the land, Greater Wellington regional director Vicki McLaren said it planned to develop between 25 and 40 new homes on the site, describing the “pressing need for housing in the area”.
Kāinga Ora’s deputy chief executive central Daniel Soughtton wouldn’t answer questions as to whether the agency expects to break even on the Adelaide Rd site, disputing the accuracy of the 2021 RV.
“The market value for 132 Adelaide Road was independently assessed at the time of purchase as being $4,000,000 (excluding GST)”, Soughtton said in a statement.
“It’s important to note the rateable value is not an accurate reflection of market value. It is a measure used by local councils for rating purposes, calculated every three years using general sales data. It provides a snapshot from a point in time and does not take into account any subsequent market changes”, he said.
The agency said the price it expects to get for its land sales “will depend on market conditions and what buyers are willing to pay for it”.
Cotality NZ Head of Research Nick Goodall said it’s a disappointing move from the social housing agency, and believes given the market changes, it will likely make a loss upon sale.
“I think always disappointing to see a potential development not follow through [...] in some ways, not all that surprising given some of the conversations we’ve heard from the Government pulling back some of their support of some of the Kāinga Ora developments,” Goodall said.
He said he would expect the agency to “take a haircut” when it sells the land, given it purchased at the “peak of the market”.
“Anyone that bought near peak is certainly finding that they’re sitting on a property worth less than what it was when they purchased it.”
Goodall said given its location, there will be strong demand for the site from a commercial or residential perspective.
“Wellington still needs more residential properties”, he said.
“If a developer saw the potential and could make the due diligence and the money work out, there’s some real potential for it,” Goodall said.
Ethan Manera is a New Zealand Herald journalist based in Wellington. He joined NZME in 2023 as a broadcast journalist with Newstalk ZB and is interested in local issues, politics, and property in the capital. Ethan can be emailed at ethan.manera@nzme.co.nz.