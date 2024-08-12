The spokesperson said the fire was “well-involved” when firefighters arrived at the scene.

“The vehicle has since been extinguished.”

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a vehicle on fire on SH29 at about 3.10pm.

“There aren’t any reports of injuries,” the spokesperson said.

“It looks like the northbound lane was slightly blocked.”

The spokesperson said police staff were assisting firefighters at the scene.

Contractors had been contacted for traffic management.

The spokesperson said the scene was now in the hands of traffic management.

A New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi social media alert reported the crash at 3.40pm.

“Please follow instructions of response crews in the area,” the alert said.

A further alert issued by NZTA at 4.05pm said the lane was still blocked.

