Police have released this image of a man wanted for the murder of Kaikohe woman Linda Woods after he was found in the home on Thursday

Police have raided a Kaikohe property as they close in on the alleged killer of an elderly woman who died during a violent scuffle in her own home.

Linda Woods, 71, died on the night of June 1 after a physical struggle with an unknown man who was discovered hiding in the Taraire Street home she shared with other female family members.

Police investigating the dialysis patient’s death earlier said they believed it started as a “sexually motivated burglary”.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers this morning executed a search warrant at an address in Taraire St in relation to the ongoing investigation and were speaking to a person of interest.

“We recognise the public’s interest in this case and we will continue to provide updates on any developments.”

The raid, on the same street as where the victim lived, is a breakthrough in part down to a DNA sample recovered from a pair of cut-off jean shorts and trainers left at the scene by the offender.

Police investigating the death of Linda Woods previously released images of the items the killer left behind. Photos / Peter De Graaf / Police

Police had planned to go door-to-door in Kaikohe today to track down a match for the DNA, which did not pair with anyone in the national database.

Northland CIB detective inspector Rhys Johnston told RNZ police would try to get voluntary DNA samples to eliminate or include people in the inquiry.

They believed the offender was "most likely" someone local since the man left on foot. However, he said officers would "cover all bases" with inquiries including CCTV and vehicles.












