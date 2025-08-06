Advertisement
Updated

Kaiapoi student rescued after being left behind on mountain biking trip

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The student was separated from the group while on an outdoor education trip, which left him stranded for hours. Photo / File

A 16-year-old Kaiapoi High School student has been rescued after being left behind on a school mountain biking trip to McLeans Island.

The boy’s father, Ryan Oxley, said his son felt “let down” after he was separated from the group on Monday afternoon while on an outdoor education trip, which

Save