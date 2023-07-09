Brian Doughty looked forward to representing the rural community following his Rural Community Board byelection win. Photo / Bevan Conley

Kai iwi farmer Brian Doughty has won the Whanganui Rural Community Board byelection.

The byelection was required following the resignation of Sandra Faulkner in April, with three candidates throwing their hats into the ring.

Preliminary results show a win to Doughty by 326 votes.

He beat fellow candidates Quentin Handley and Bob Walker, who garnered 207 and 74 votes respectively, with one ballot left blank.

Doughty said he was overwhelmed by the win and thankful to the community for putting their faith in him.

“It’s good because it gives me an opportunity to work with the community a bit more,” he said.

He said he ran in the election because the rural community didn’t have a lot of local representation in Whanganui, while being a large part of the community.

“I think that all parts of the community need to be able to have a voice, and the Rural Community Board is one way that we can get to understand and know what is happening in the rural community.

“That’s the important part for me. Coming from a rural background, I think it’s particularly important.”

Doughty has been a dairy farmer for the last 30 years and was previously the provincial president for Whanganui Federated Farmers.

His dedication to fixing rural issues and building a sense of community in outdoor recreation earned him a Queen’s Service Medal in the King’s Birthday Honours last month.

His expectation as part of the board was to become part of a cohesive team to help the needs of the rural community.

“If you go in [with an attitude of] ‘I want to be able to fix this or fix that’, it might be a little bit tough. It’s about building bridges, building networks and getting on with people so that we can achieve what the consensus of the group needs to.”

He said rural people thrived on three things; roading, power and communications, and without them, the community would fall apart, so his focus on the board would be in these fields.

He said he now had to work to give people what they wanted.

He also thanked the other two runners who took part in the election for giving the community a proper choice of representatives.

“They actually made it a worthwhile little election, and instead of it being one person up there that goes on without any election, I think that it’s been really good to have other candidates as well.”

Overall, voter return for the election was 27.86 per cent of the subdivision, a total of 608 votes.

There is one special vote still to be processed and the final vote is expected to be available on Monday, July 10 once verification of the special vote applicant has been completed.

Finn Williams is a multimedia journalist for the Whanganui Chronicle. He joined the Chronicle in early 2022 and regularly covers stories about business, events and emergencies. He also enjoys writing opinion columns on whatever interests him.