Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith warns Government prepared to remove tikanga Māori from court rulings

RNZ
5 mins to read

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says tikanga Māori is increasingly being addressed in the courts and legislation. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says tikanga Māori is increasingly being addressed in the courts and legislation. Photo / RNZ, Mark Papalii

By Lillian Hanly of RNZ

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith has warned lawyers that “unique” court rulings recognising tikanga Māori could cost the country investment.

Speaking at an event hosted by the Law Association, Goldsmith said he worried New Zealand was developing a “bespoke” legal system that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save