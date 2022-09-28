Justice Minister Kiri Allan. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Justice Minister Kiri Allan and radio presenter Māni Dunlop are engaged.

In an Instagram post this evening, Dunlop described a "very on brand proposal" as a boarding call at an airport ushered Allan away and the pair forgot to get a photo.

"Who said romance is dead," Dunlop said Allan proclaimed as she walked away.

"I wouldn't have it any other way - love you, love our girls - our whānau and our hectic but lucky lives," Dunlop, a presenter on Radio NZ, wrote.

"[To be honest] just stoked to be alongside you - and to always having a place for me to land, having my back and being my person. Here's to us and celebrating properly."

Allan also said on social media alongside a photo of Dunlop: "She said yes."

Allan and Dunlop have been together for about three years.

They live between the East Coast and Wellington with their blended family which inlcudes two daughters.

Allan told Woman's Day earlier this year: "We definitely want more babies – that's on the cards," laughs Kiri. "And I think someone would like a wedding, but we'll see!"

The East Coast MP entered parliament in 2017 and has previously served as Minister for Conservation and Emergency Management.